One of Lynn’s landmark restaurant-hotels has been put on the market and is available to buy.

The Bank House in King’s Staithe Square is up for grabs for a cool £1.6million after owners Jeannette and Anthony Goodrich decided to call an end to their time running it.

The couple also own the Rose & Crown in Snettisham and bought the Bank House in 2008.

Bank House Hotel, King's Lynn

Jeannette said: “We had been looking to buy in King’s Lynn for some time. When we saw Bank House we were completely bowled over.”

At the time of their purchase, the building was a private house with letting rooms and offices.

Today the property comes to market with Sowerbys Estate Agents.

Jeannette and Anthony refurbished the Bank House and created four separate dining areas to seat 120 people, a bar, riverside terrace and 12 en-suite bedrooms.

Jeannette said: “I love giving parties, and hearing the buzz on a busy evening of people laughing and chatting and having a good time, makes me feel very proud of Bank House. But the time has come to hand the helm on to someone else.”

Anthony added: “Bank House has become an important feature of the historic town and King’s Lynn’s social life, and we are delighted with the way it has become a part of the local community.”

The Bank House, one of Lynn’s most historic buildings, was built in the 17th century and has kept plenty of its original features.

To arrange a viewing or request further details, people can contact the Sowerbys branch at Bank Chambers, Tuesday Market Place.