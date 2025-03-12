Lynn’s Guildhall theatre has now expanded into the former Your Local Paper offices as its ambitious transformation takes shape.

The theatre on King Street is currently undergoing major archaeological works as part of a project designed to breathe new life into the site while preserving its heritage.

The former YLP office was previously part of the historic building, but was leased out to the newspaper during the period before it merged with the Lynn News.

The former YLP offices now form part of the Guildhall theatre

Now, with both titles operating from the Tuesday Market Place, work has taken place to reintegrate the premises.

A sign has been placed at the front entrance depicting an image of William Shakespeare, as well as details of his comedian Robert Armin - who lived at what is now 78 High Street.

The Guildhall is the only working theatre in the country that can credibly claim Shakespeare performed there.

A sign with intriguing facts about Shakespeare and his Lynn-born comedian is now situated at the entrance

There have been a series of remarkable discoveries at the venue in recent years - including floorboards on which Shakespeare himself is believed to have stood, and a door to the dressing room he may have used.

Another sign reading ‘Shakespeare House’ has been placed above the door.

This work is believed to be part of a new exhibition which will serve as a hub of information, ensuring the community remains engaged and informed about the progress of the project.

Later this summer, it is hoped that the main Guildhall will reopen temporarily, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to witness the fascinating archaeological discoveries unearthed during the project.

A sign reading 'Shakespeare House' has been placed above the door

The theatre is set to become a dynamic cultural destination, blending history with innovation, and this exciting project ensures the community will play an integral role in its evolution.

Once the work is completed, it is hoped it will stamp Lynn on the maps – drawing thousands of tourists in to visit the town.