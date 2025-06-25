Work to regenerate Lynn’s historic Guildhall theatre could begin this autumn and be complete by 2028 - if councillors approve the vision.

A crucial step in the nationally-significant cultural heritage project is set to be discussed for approval by West Norfolk Council.

The scheme looks set to see the theatre “sensitively preserved and enhanced” by the council as a local, regional and international centre for arts, as the flagship project of the King’s Lynn Town Deal programme.

Councillors are being asked to approve the project to revive Guildhall theatre in King's Lynn

The Guildhall and Creative Hub would see the medieval venue, empty buildings and courtyards revived, creating a heritage destination, new food and drink offer, home for creative industries and year-round programme of performances, events and education programmes.

Now, the RIBA Stage 4 design process - covering detailed and technical design - has been completed, the planning and listed building consent has been secured, extensive engagement undertaken, and the main contract tender evaluation has been completed.

As the crucial next step, a report seeking final approval will be considered by councillors next month, setting out the updated programme outputs, costs, business plan, funding and finance plan for consideration.

According to the updated business plan and economic impact assessment, the scheme is expected to generate circa £30.8million in economic benefit for the area and create 117 jobs over the initial 15 years period.

The report is due to be considered by the borough council’s regeneration and development panel on July 1, followed by cabinet on July 7 and full council on July 17.

If approved, the main works are expected to start this autumn, with the site reopening in 2028.

To enable this priority project to proceed in a timely manner, the report asks councillors to award the main contract to deliver the scheme and agree spend of up to £30.5million, while authorising officers to continue exploring significant external investment opportunities.

The report explains that the total project cost at RIBA Stage 4 is higher compared to Stage 3, because the “scope and ambition” of the project has increased to “make the most of this unique opportunity for West Norfolk and the UK, alongside inflation affecting the construction industry”.

Improvements will be made to King Street’s public realm directly adjacent to the Guildhall, subject to planning permission, to help with public access, safety, orientation of visitors and the operational requirements of the regenerated facilities.

More public space and office space is also included and an extra outdoor performance area.

In addition, the scheme will incorporate air source heat pumps, photovoltaics, building insulation and smart building controls, switching away from mains gas across all refurbished buildings.

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy council leader and cabinet member for business and culture, said: “The final go-ahead is ultimately a matter for full council, however as cabinet member I see this as a golden opportunity to restore the historic and theatrical assets of this unique space, while helping to grow local businesses, revitalise the town centre, and enhance the leisure and cultural offer in the historic heart of King’s Lynn.

“The vision is for St George’s Guildhall to become an international visitor attraction and a space for the community, with the business case focussed on new jobs, improved facilities, training and education activities, enhancement to green space, new office and substantial uplifts in visitor footfall to the town and wider region.

“Yes the final costs have increased, largely because our ambition for what it will deliver has increased – we want to do this right, deliver something King’s Lynn can be proud of and benefit from for years to come, making the most of this unique opportunity for our borough.

“With the detailed project development work now completed, councillors have all the information needed to make a final decision to enable this game-changing regeneration project to proceed in a timely manner.

“We already have £8.1million of Government Town Deal investment agreed, with a further £2million being sought, and we’re actively in discussions around securing additional significant external funding, which if successful which will reduce the amount the council ultimately needs to commit.”

The Guildhall site closed to the public in February, ahead of the main contract, to allow the removal of the existing theatre above the medieval floor and more archaeology work to take place.

It re-opened to the public to enable the project team to share these discoveries with the public. The largest 15th century timber floor is on display for a limited time, until July 31.

Visitors are encouraged to go and see it before it is covered over to enable its future preservation and safety.