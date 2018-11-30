Historical archive opportunity in King's Lynn

Lynn Borough Archives are offering members of the public the opportunity to see a selection of historical documents on the town’s history up-close.

A free session on Wednesday, December 5 from 10.30 to 11.30am will have a selection of archival records on display, while an archivist will talk about each document’s history and provenance.

King's Lynn Borough Archives plan (5690722)

Documents will include a plan for Majestic cinema in 1927, pictured, and letters of Henry VI from 1428. Picture: SUBMITTED.