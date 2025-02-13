Our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature focuses on a school town hall visit in February 1997…

History came alive for a party of 60 pupils from Gaywood Junior School during a visit to Lynn Town Hall in February 1997.

West Norfolk Mayor Moss Evans was on hand to explain the duties of his 16th Century predecessors, which included tasting ale and wine to ensure it was good quality.

Gaywood Junior School at Tudor history day

Teacher Jenny Freeburn said the children were particularly taken by the splendour of his mayoral sword and mace.

The visit also involved the Town House Museum where pupils had the chance to handle Tudor artefacts and they also met the museum’s education officer, Faye Kalloniatis, who is pictured here dressed as a Tudor lady.