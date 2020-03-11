HMS BITER greets the nautical King's Lynn public

Over 400 visitors embarked on a Royal Navy patrol boat as it visited Lynn as part of a journey along the east coast.

HMS BITER was anchored on the town pontoon opposite Marriott’s Warehouse from Friday to Monday, and was open to the public for three hours on Saturday.

Members of Lynn’s Sea Cadet TS Vancouver unit and mayor Geoff Hipperson received a tour onboard.

Lieutenant Matthew Smith, HMS BITER’s commanding officer, said: “Over 400 visitors embarked HMS BITER to look around, with a large number of children showing a keen interest in the ship.

“The public response to the visit was fantastic. We were made really welcome in King’s Lynn and we enjoyed our stay immensely.”

The mayor hosted the vessel’s crew in the Town Hall during the evening having been given a tour of HMS BITER by Lt Smith.

HMS Biter moored at the pontoons in King's Lynn. Pictures: Ian Burt

HMS BITER is one of 14 units of the same type which make up the Royal Navy’s First Patrol Boat Squadron.

This conducts a wide-range of activities throughout the UK and northern Europe.

Lt Smith added: “It was great to show them [Sea Cadets] around and to hear about some of their plans to join the UK armed forces.

TS Vancouver Sea Cadets were given a tour of HMS BITER by Lieutenant Matthew Smith

“Overall, it was a pleasure to come to Lynn and we hope that the Royal Navy can visit again soon.”

