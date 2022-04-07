A Downham woman says she is desperate to break the compulsion to hoard that has seen her home packed full of everything from toys to clothes.

The hoarding has left her increasingly anxious and now it could even cost her her home as she is at risk of eviction.

Kathleen Townley, 53 of Downham is a mum of 12 that has been diagnosed with PTSD and emotional disorders, she also self identifies as a hoarder.

Kathleen Townley, 53, has had a lot of trauma in her life and suffers from PTSD which has sparked hoarding behaviour (55945256)

Her hoarding began years ago during an abusive relationship, but escalated after the death of her father.

Ms Townley said: "I was tidy before, even as a teenager - but my hoarding now affects my relationships. I feel that the mental health aspect isn't taken into consideration, it's not just laziness.

"Family have cleaned up the place for me and I just fill it up again - it doesn't feel right without my things, they make me feel safe. Losing my possessions is like losing a part of myself, I've had so much loss in my life that I accumulate things to make me feel happy.

Despite the hoard, there is still a clear walkway to the front door (55945259)

"I get a little buzz when something arrives and then I feel guilty."

Ms Townley usually purchases things from online retailer Ebay, and likes to have the same item in several different colours.

Hoarding disorder, which is linked to OCD is a DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) diagnosis assigned to individuals who excessively save items and the idea of discarding items causes extreme stress.

Kathleen Townley, 53, has had a lot of trauma in her life and suffers from PTSD which has sparked hoarding behaviour (55945250)

A health professional from Downham said: "It's a misunderstood disorder. Of course when housing associations and councils ask people to clear up they have fire safety in mind.

"However, the same dignity and respect should be given to those suffering from this often unseen illness.

"Hoarding is linked to trauma or possibly undiagnosed depression or ADHD - this should be taken into consideration as society is often judgmental of those who hoard."

The couple are concerned they will face eviction (55945262)

Ms Townley has been given two weeks to clean up 50 per cent of the items in her home that she shares with her partner Mark.

Freebridge Community Housing will then inspect the property on April 20, deeming the excess amount of items a "fire hazard".

Mark, 53, often argues with his partner about the hoard, although the property itself is clean there are collections of various items stored in cupboards and in the main bedroom.

"I collect blankets, anything really, it depends what mood I'm in," Ms Townley said, "It's caused issues with me and Mark - I want to change for my family.

"If they mention it I feel like they are ganging up on me, my partner likes to be tidy but feels he can't talk to me about it. If he wants to chuck something I find a reason to need it.

The house itself is clean (55945253)

"I was beaten badly by an ex partner and the hoard acts as a safety net, I wouldn't like it if someone started throwing things away. I'm not dirty and I don't collect rubbish like some people do.

"I've even been accused of hoarding my children as I've had 12! Which is not true."

"I would like the council to be a little more understanding about issues like this, I'm not hurting anyone I'm not causing issues for the neighbours but I'm concerned we might get evicted if it's not cleared up."

The house has a clear walkway from the bedroom to the front door but the cupboards in the hallway have many items stored inside.

Sophie Bates Director of Customers and Communities at Freebridge said: "Hoarding is always a complex issue and we take our responsibility to balance the health and safety risk to our customers alongside their need for support in managing their hoarding very seriously.

"Our tenancy team is trained to understand hoarding and how to support customers using a triage system that allows us to establish the most effective way to support each individual.

"We have a multi agency approach through The Early Help Hub which enables collaboration with multiple agencies such as fire service, social services, the Community Mental Health Team and our Tenancy Support team members. "This ensures an action plan is formulated involving all partners. We encourage our customers to consent to us making a referral so that they can access this comprehensive support as early as possible to prevent the risk escalating.

"Should customers choose not to access the service we will do all we can to look after their safety and encourage them to access the support that is available."