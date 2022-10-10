Rescue teams spent nearly four hours hunting for a missing person in a Lynn quay - but no one was found amidst worries of a hoax call.

HM Coastguard confirmed that rescue teams from Hunstanton and Sutton Bridge, along with a RNLI hovercraft from Hunstanton, were sent out following a report of a person in the water in Lynn’s South Quay.

The crews were dispatched at 7.40pm on Friday (October 7) - with Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also responding.

The Hunstanton coastguard team was amongst various crews called to South Quay in Lynn

Police said they were called to the quay on similar grounds - but due to reports of an ‘object’ in the water, rather than a person specifically.

A search was carried out, but nothing was found.

The Hunstanton RNLI crew did not return home until 12.55am, meaning they were on the scene for approximately four hours.

Responding to a Facebook post from the crew, one user slammed the incident and described it as a “malicious hoax call”.

They added: “Our volunteers are highly trained individuals who wouldn’t have left the scene until really sure no one was in danger.

“Some sick person probably thinks they’re clever.”

At the time of publication, police have been unable to confirm whether the calls were made with malicious intent.