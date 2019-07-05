Hocus Pocus owner reveals why she closed the King's Lynn store

Having announced that the closure of a popular Lynn store will take place this month, the owner has admitted it has been a struggle to run the store since her husband's death.

Geraldine Cooke, the owner of Hocus Pocus at St. James Street, started the business with her husband Nick in 1989.

However, after Mr Cooke died of lung cancer in November, 2017, it has been difficult for Mrs Cooke to continue running Hocus Pocus on her own.

She told the Lynn News: "I am nearly 70 and have had enough. I would say 30-years is a long enough stint.

"My husband used to run the whole thing basically. We set it up together as we did not want to work with anyone else!"

The shop will finish trading on Saturday, July 13 with everything being sold at a 50 per cent discount until then.

However, Mrs Cooke said the store has now stopped tattoos altogether as there is now not enough time to provide customers with aftercare.

She said the response since the announcement of the closure has been "very good."