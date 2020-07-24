Home   News   Article

Hole closes King's Lynn road

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:36, 24 July 2020
 | Updated: 09:27, 24 July 2020

Drivers heading into Lynn this morning are being warned two car parks are out of use after a hole appeared in the road.

Ferry Street is shut after the hole appeared outside the Globe Hotel.

That also means there is no access to the Ferry Street or Common Staithe Quay car parks.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Allister Webb

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE