Hole closes King's Lynn road
Published: 08:36, 24 July 2020
| Updated: 09:27, 24 July 2020
Drivers heading into Lynn this morning are being warned two car parks are out of use after a hole appeared in the road.
Ferry Street is shut after the hole appeared outside the Globe Hotel.
That also means there is no access to the Ferry Street or Common Staithe Quay car parks.
