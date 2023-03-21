Holidaymakers can now stay in the historic heart of Lynn as a couple are letting out a “charming” property on the quayside.

Chelsea Shakespeare and Daniel Cole have started welcoming visitors to Vancouver View, which looks out over Purfleet Quay, the River Great Ouse, the Custom House and the Bank House.

Vancouver View was previously Daniel’s home for two years until the couple purchased a new property together near The Walks.

The holiday home is on King's Lynn's quayfront

The property offers views out to the quay, the Custom House and the Bank House

But not wanting to part with it, Chelsea and Daniel have decided to let it out as a holiday home, and welcomed the first guests last week who described it as a “lovely little mews house” which was an “excellent place to stay for all Lynn landmarks”.

The two-bedroom property, which is set in a private courtyard, offers parking and has an exposed Grade II-listed brick wall, can accommodate up to three guests at a time. It also features a living/dining room and a kitchen.

A post on the Cottages website, where guests can book, says: “Just a few steps from the town centre, this charming little property is almost like a secret find as you wouldn’t even know it was there if you were strolling alongside the quayside that it sits on.

The home includes a kitchen

Guests can relax in this living/dining room at the home

“Open an unimposing roadside door and step into the quiet shared courtyard and you will find yourself in a truly peaceful and tranquil environment.

"Sitting above former whisky cellars, these properties have recently been converted into homes and have all been completed to a high standard to provide lovely town centre living with total privacy from passers-by.”

Vancouver View, which is the couple’s first venture into holiday homes, is already booked on a number of occasions over the summer, and with a number of big events taking place nearby over the coming months, they are optimistic for future bookings.

“Unsurprisingly, living in that property, you can actually come across events like the Heritage Open Days,” Chelsea said.

The two-bedroom property can accommodate up to three guests

“The home is not reliant on school holidays, as it does appeal to such a wide range of people - Festival Too is coming up for example - it could appeal for someone younger or people with an interest in history.”

To book, go to https://tinyurl.com/5747pmyp

