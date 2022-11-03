More news, no ads

Here is the list of latest list of planning applications before local councils...

WEST NORFOLK

Barton Bendish: 22/01775/F, Dairy Farm, Boughton Long Road, creation of holiday let accommodation to first floor of existing single storey section of house within existing roof, with ground floor annexe extended into existing garage.

2/01762/F, Hill Farm, Boughton Long Road, extension to the existing agricultural building, rainwater harvesting tank and an extended concrete apron around the tank and extension, including vehicle access tracks into the building; include landscaping features such as grassed areas and trees planting in order to improve the appearance of the site and provide screening;

Boughton: 22/01753/F, 1 Wretton Road, installation of external cladding to utility room and bathroom and construction of a porch and other external works.

Brancaster: 22/01606/F, Birch Trees, Broad Lane, replacement dwelling, garage and outdoor dining area following demolition of existing structures;

22/01883/LDP, Suli-Suli, Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, construction of timber and double-glazed conservatory to rear of existing property;

22/01764/F, Beach House, 6 Town Farm Close, single storey rear extension to dwelling, and single storey extension to garage;

22/01902/F, 4 Harbour View Terrace, Brancaster Staithe, replacement outbuilding;

22/01912/F, 12 Sawyers Yard, loft conversion and installation of new rear dormer, new gable windows on new upper floor;

22/01916/F, 4 Old Roman Walk, extension and alterations to bungalow.

Castle Acre: 22/01777/F, Heritage View, Castle Square, Bailey Street, single storey extension to create garden room.

Clenchwarton: 22/01797/O, 204 Main Road, demolition of the existing single storey dwelling and replacement with a new residential development.

East Rudham: 22/01816/F, Nor-Ray House, The Green, rear two storey extension, removal of garage roof to make open courtyard, alterations to front of house windows.

Emneth: 22/01879/O, Towler Coaches, 24 Church Road, proposed residential development with all reserved matters.

Feltwell: 22/01798/F, 24 Long Lane, variation of condition 2 of planning permission 20/00601/F: construction of one dwelling.

Grimston: 22/01746/F, Boughmore Farm, Fen Lane, single storey side and rear extension;

22/01766/F, 17 Low Road, single storey extension on rear of two storey dwelling;

22/01794/F, Elder Farm, Elder Lane, retrospective application for stable block.

Heacham: 22/01810/F, 71 College Drive, demolition of conservatory. Single storey rear extension;

22/01878/PACU3, grain store, 70 South Beach Road, notification for prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to a small hotel.

Hunstanton: 22/01804/F, Waterside Bar, Beach Terrace Road, proposed roof terrace.

Lynn: 22/01495/F, Tesco, Campbells Meadow, install new sprinkler tank and pump room with armco barrier enclosure;

22/01862/F, St John’s Vicarage, Blackfriars Road, extension and alterations to night shelter;

22/01880/F, Anmer Terrace, London Road, windows replacement of front elevation facing London Road;

22/01808/F and 22/01809/LB, 25 Queen Street, internal alterations and installation of three dormer windows;

22/01914/F, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Gayton Road, proposed demolition of The Inspire Centre: proposed construction of a single storey children’s day nursery for hospital staff and construction of a single storey hospital vaccination centre (Use class C2), with associated infrastructure and landscaping.

Marham: 22/01799/F, 5 The Street, two storey extension on rear of existing house.

North Creake: 22/01776/F, Hilltop, 65 Burnham Road, installation of external insulation and two conservation style roof lights.

North Wootton: 22/01903/F, 23 Little Carr Road, new entrance porch.

Northwold: 22/01811/F, Springfields, Thetford Road, cart lodge:

22/01823/F, Crisps Yard, Common Drove, agricultural storage building.

Old Hunstanton: 22/01744/F, The White Cottage, 19 Wodehouse Road, demolition of existing dwelling and construction of replacement dwellings.

Outwell: 22/01792/F, Scotts Field Barn, 47 Hall Road, two-storey and single storey extension with double detached garage;

22/01824/F, 33 Beaupre Avenue, single storey extension to rear of existing bungalow and alterations including raising height of existing flat roof.

Ryston: 22/01752/FM, Downham Country Garden Centre, Stonecross Road, Bexwell, garden centre extension to create store room/new frontage facade/entrance and exit lobbies, creation of lagoon for additional surface water drainage and extension of existing gravel car park.

Shouldham: 22/01757/F and 22/01758/LB, Alexandra Cottage, 21 Westgate Street, construction of single storey rear extension, following removal of existing rear porch and alterations to existing cottage.

South Creake: 22/01790/F, Sutton House, 33 Back Street, creation of natural swimming pool.

South Wootton: 22/01778/F, 5 Castleacre Close, rear extension.

Stoke Ferry: 22/01740/F, Saddlers Cottage, 5 Oxborough Road, single storey rear extension, replacement flat roof on existing garage and replacement front porch.

Stow Bardolph: 22/01702/RM, 20 Hootens Row, Barroway Drove, one dwelling.

Terrington St Clement: 22/01881/PACU3, ruin/barn and land north-east of formerly Four Winds and Marlian and west of 112A Jankins Lane, notification for prior approval: proposed conversion of an agricultural barn into a single dwelling house.

Thornham: 22/01791/F, Dundrum Cottage, High Street, first floor side extension.

Tilney St Lawrence: 22/00815/F, 2 Islington Hall Cottages, Islington Green, removal of condition 6 of planning permission 14/00968/F: construction of new stable block and outdoor manege plus upgrading of existing roadway.

Upwell: 22/01743/F, Orchard View, 7 Baptist Road, retrospective proposed boundary wall.

Walpole: 22/01693/F, White House Lodge, French’s Road, Walpole St Andrew, single storey rear extension;

22/01722/F, Walnut Tree Farm, Walnut Road, Walpole St Peter, demolition of existing stable block and construction of dwelling and garage.

Walpole Cross Keys: 22/01841/F, Westholme Nursery, 65 Station Road, demolition of existing polytunnels and proposed extension to existing building along with proposed hardstanding.

Watlington: 22/01800/F, Joydene, 117 Downham Road, front porch, roof alterations including new dormers to front and rear and alterations to front driveway.

West Acre: 22/01782/F, Rosemary Barn, Home Farm, Tumbleyhill Road,

outbuilding to provide a workshop and office space.

Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen: 22/01892/F, Plot 4, land south of 85 Stow Road, variation of condition 1 of planning permission 19/01124/RM: Reserved matters application: construction of nine dwellings.

BRECKLAND

North Pickenham: 3PL/2022/1201/F, land off Houghton Lane, construction of four dwellings and garages and associated works (amended application);

3PL/2022/1184/F, Nelson House, Houghton Lane, change of use from public house (Sui Generis) to a single dwelling-house (C3).

NORTH NORFOLK

Sculthorpe: PF/22/2368, Willow Barn, 1 The Grange, Lynn Road, domestic outbuilding (shed/summer house) to rear of dwelling.

SOUTH HOLLAND

Sutton Bridge: H18-1032-22, land between 37 and 39 Falklands Road, change of use of land to incorporate within residential curtilage - retrospective;

H18-1020-22, 24 Bridge Road, change of use of first floor premises to self contained flat - retrospective.