WEST NORFOLK

Burnham Market: 22/02160/F, Leewood, Herrings Lane, extend single storey utility room to accommodate new day room and utility room. Alterations to glazing in kitchen/dining room: replace corner windows with brick and flint wall;

22/02154/F, doctors’ surgery, Church Walk, variation of conditions 1 and 11 of permission 22/00859/F: variation of condition 2: 21/01957/F - demolition of GP surgery and construction of four dwellings;

22/02165/F, Howards Barn, Creake Road, construction of a single storey first floor extension, with internal alterations to the ground floor, following refusal of previous application. Refusal Notice ref: 21/01806/F issued 2/8/22.

Burnham Overy: 22/02197/LB, Church Hill Farmhouse, Church Hill Farm, Wells Road, Burnham Overy Town, renovation of existing timber sash windows, casement windows and some doors and replacement of single glazing with slimline double glazed units;

22/02198/F, Church Hill Farmhouse, Wells Road, variation of condition 3 from planning application 22/01395/F - demolition of wc, single-storey extension to south, alterations to roof to form balcony and internal alterations.

Docking: 22/02000/F, Gable Hose, High Street, adaption/extension to existing single storey garage to be revised to a two storey unit with garage and gym at ground floor level and studio at first floor level. All site levels are to remain unchanged;

22/02141/CU, The Paddocks, Fakenham Road, Stanhoe, change of use of existing outbuilding accommodation to annexe to operate as holiday let.

Downham: 21/00641/NMA_1, AX Building, 3 Ryston End, non-material amendment to planning permission 21/00641/F: conversion of former office buildings into eight flats and single cottage;

21/00152/NMAM_1, land south of Denver Hill, north of southern bypass, east of Nightingale Lane, non-material amendment to planning permission 21/00152/RMM: reserved matters: up to 300 dwellings and associated infrastructure and access.

East Winch: 22/02172/F, Three Ways, Gayton Road, rear two storey extension and garage conversion.

Emneth: 22/01325/F, The Old Jam Factory, Chapel Lane, retrospective application: continued use of the ground floor as a dance studio and continued use of the first floor as a studio and storage including internal alterations;

22/02129/F, Oakleigh House, 62 Outwell Road, extensions and alterations

Feltwell: 22/02175/AG, Manor Farm, Corkway Drove, agricultural building for storage of irrigation equipment used on surrounding agricultural land.

Gayton: 22/02184/F, 3 Howards Way, install a building mounted vertical wind turbine to the gable end of single storey garage.

Grimston: 22/02136/F, Crandleford House, 82 Chapel Road, Pott Row, variation of condition 1 of permission 19/00522/RM: Reserved Matters application: Construction of four dwellings Plot 1.

Heacham: 22/02182/LDP, 1 Victoria Cottages, Lynn Road, application for a lawful development certificate: removal of outbuilding and conservatory, with new openings (to east elevation) and rooflights (to north elevation) and replacement windows/doors elsewhere.

Holme: 22/02107/F, Beamish, Broadwater Road, extension and alterations and detached garage;

22/02173/F, Peddars End, 20 Kirkgate, extension of existing hall and games room.

Hunstanton: 22/02178/F, 11 Charles Road, extensions and alterations to dwelling and garage.

Lynn: 22/02108/PACU7, vacant premises 10-16 High Street, prior notification: change of use of part of the property from commercial (Class E) to dwellinghouses (Class C3). The changes refer to part of the ground floor, first and second floors. Both are to be converted into five units and the ground floor is to be partially occupied by entrance and access staircase and also a refuse/recycling and bicycle storage;

22/02102/F, 117 Wootton Road, Gaywood, retrospective application: car port already erected.

22/02183/F, 2 St Nicholas Street, conversion into three dwellings;

22/02201/PAGPD, 3 Margaret Rose Close, single storey rear extension.

Little Massingham: 22/02202/F, The Old Rectory, Station Road, proposed extension and internal alterations to existing dwelling and conversion of existing garage.

North Wootton: 22/02169/F, 24 The Howards, variation of condition 2 of planning permission 22/01282/F: proposed two storey extension on each side of the detached property and front extension single storey.

Old Hunstanton: 22/02159/F, Strathcona, 30 Old Hunstanton Road, new garden room for home office working.

Pentney: 22/02140/O, Cedar Wood Lodge, Back Road, construction of a chalet style timber bungalow on land adjacent.

Ringstead: 22/02139/F, 3 Top End Cottages, Holme Road, retrospective application: Use of cart lodge (previously approved under 15/01089/F) as residential accommodation to be ancillary to the main house and for holiday accommodation.

Shouldham: 21/02266/NMA_1, 25 The Green, non-material amendment to planning permission 21/02266/F: demolition of detached outbuilding and construction of new annexe. And a porch canopy to an existing dwelling.

Snettisham,: 22/02058/CU, land adjoining 32 Common Road, use of land for storage of timber, timber splitting and repair of personal vehicles;

22/02204/F, 23 The Beach, Shepherds Port, proposed re-siting of wind turbine and erection of fencing.

South Creake: 22/02148/F, Riverside Cottage, 14 Fakenham Road, single storey rear extension (replacing existing garden room).

Stow Bardolph: 22/02192/F, AppyDaze, The Causeway, Stow Bridge, single storey rear extension.

Terrington St Clement: 22/02162/F, 139 Sutton Road, variation of condition 2 of planning permission 21/01421/F: replace/rebuild outbuilding to provide ancillary accommodation;

21/01638/NMA_1, 20 Hay Green Road North, non-material amendment to planning permission 21/01638/F: replacement of conservatory with garden room and conversion of garage to bedroom.

Tilney St Lawrence: 22/02179/F, 22 Westfields, construction of dwelling.

Walpole: 22/02078/O, Kemal, Chalk Road, Walpole St Peter, one new dwelling.

Walpole Highway: 22/01972/F , Manor House, School Road, proposed permeable tarmac tennis court and pavilion.

Walsoken: 22/00751/NMA_1, The Bungalow, Wilkins Road, non-material amendment to permission 22/00751/F: replacement dwelling and new culvert access.

BRECKLAND

Necton: 3PL/2022/1361/HOU, 1 St Andrew’s Way, two single storey rear extensions and change external finishes.

SOUTH HOLLAND

Sutton Bridge: H18-1168-22, 85 Princes Road, single storey rear extension to create garden room.