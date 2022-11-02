Families across the county who need help to pay for children's meals during the holidays will continue to receive vouchers, despite others in the country no longer getting that support.

It comes as The Guardian has reported that some councils across the UK have "quietly scrapped" the scheme, but Norfolk County Council has confirmed that free school meal vouchers are still being given out to those in need.

The council say that the vouchers are funded up until April 2023, due to household support funding levels set by government running on a six-monthly basis.

The vouchers are available to anybody eligible for free school meals and equate to £15 per month, per child.

It all started during the pandemic in 2020, when footballer Marcus Rashford called for the government to introduce free school meal vouchers during the pandemic.

He then called for the vouchers to be extended into the school holidays.

A county council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Norfolk County Council are using funding from the Household Support Fund to provide cost of living vouchers to families that are eligible for Free School Meals.

“There is an additional payment of £30 for December, to coincide with the Christmas holidays.”

The vouchers can be used in supermarkets on essential items, including clothing.

Councillors in West Norfolk have backed calls to keep the vouchers in place.

One of them, Cllr Alexandra Kemp, said: “I campaigned in April for NCC to continue the Free School Meals holiday vouchers, for children in receipt of Free School Meals that the County Conservatives planned to take away from hungry children - we won.

“The county council reinstated the vouchers monthly rather than for each school holiday week."

She said parents have expressed their preference for having the vouchers each holiday week, when children are not being fed at school.

“I have tabled a question to Monday’s County Cabinet to ask the council to make the Free School Meals vouchers available for each week of the school holidays," Cllr Kemp added.

“The latest research, from the Office of National Statistics, shows lowest-cost basic food items increased 17% in the past year.

“Free School Meals should be extended to all children in families on Universal Credit, not just to families on incomes of less than £7,400.”

However, independent councillor Jo Rust said: “When families are struggling so much with the cost of living crisis the responsibility of local authorities is to provide the safety net to safeguard families and individuals.

“Yet they seem to make all efforts to do the minimum possible. However, the cuts ultimately come from central government, but it’s a central government supported at each level locally.

“So they’re basically voting for their own cuts and then expecting local families to shoulder the burden of their inept handling of the economy and their shambolic decisions related to finances.”