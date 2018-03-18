Holkham beach named Britain’s best

Holkham’s beach has been recognised as the best in Britain by a vote among readers of a leading countryside magazine.

The coastal beauty spot scooped the Beach of the Year title in the annual BBC Countryfile magazine awards, which were presented at a ceremony on Thursday, following a vote of thousands of its readers.

The magazine said the beach, which stretches for more than four miles, was a “clear winner” of the category, in which Holkham beat Godrevy in Cornwall.

It also highlighted the site’s “diverse and fascinating species of flora and fauna, such as great white egrets, common terns, peregrines, ringed plover, dark green fritillary butterflies and ghost swift moths.”

Judge Fergus Collins added: “There is something exotic about this great strand of sand backed by pine trees, sand dunes and marshes – a place for a serene beach holiday and intimate encounters with such a wide variety of wildlife.”

Around 180,000 votes were cast by nearly 30,000 people in the awards, which the magazine said represented the biggest response in its history. Awards were presented in 20 categories.

The accolade is the beach’s second in recent weeks after it was voted the country’s best in a survey of travel writers on the 101 Holidays travel website.