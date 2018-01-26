Hollywood producer visits Holly Meadows School in Pott Row

It’s not everyday a Hollywood producer steps into a West Norfolk school, but when one does students learn specialised skills.

Callum Greene, who has produced a number of blockbusters such as Star Wars: Episode IX, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and Crimson Peak, paid a visit to Holly Meadows School on Friday.

Mr Greene spoke to the Pott Row pupils about film production and shared an insight into the industry. He told them to “always work hard and follow their dreams”.

Deputy headteacher, Amy Harvey, who has connections with the producer, said: “He asked year 5 and 6 pupils to design three planets, a spaceship, and a droid creation. He said he will then give them feedback on their designs.

“He then attended an assembly with the whole school and spoke about aspirations. He told the children to always follow their dreams and to work hard in school.”

Ms Harvey said her pupils were “really excited” to meet Mr Greene and when one youngster went home to tell his mother who he had met in school, she did not believe him.

She added: “You know it is a big thing when the adults are quite shocked. Some of the children may not quite understand how special this is, but they will when they see his name on the end of movie credits.”

The school is celebrating another success story this week after claiming first place in the STEM VexIQ Challenge in Norwich.

Headteacher Jennie Wildsmith-Garton said: “We received grant funding from the Grimston Fen Allotment Society for £500 and Education Solution for another £500 for projects within the school.

“We used this money to buy robotic kits which we used in the STEM VexIQ Challenge. The pupils practised with the new technology and were very pleased to have won the challenge. These kits teach our pupils IT, science, maths and technology skills, which are all needed in industries.”