Many attended a Holocaust Memorial Day service on Sunday which saw a variety of readers and groups present.

It took place at Lynn Town Hall for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and the theme for this years service was 'Ordinary People'.

January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Birkenau concentration camp, and West Norfolk held its ceremony on the Sunday before the date to enable as many people as possible to take part.

Holocaust Memorial Day at The Town Hall. (61990498)

Holocaust Memorial Day at The Town Hall. (61990549)

Pupils from both St Martha’s and Greyfriars primary schools in Lynn took part in the service, along with West Norfolk Council leader Cllr Stuart Dark MBE, members of the police cadets, soroptimists and representatives of the Muslim, Christian and Jewish faiths.

The theme 'Ordinary People' refers to genocide being facilitated by ordinary people who turn a blind eye or take an active part.

But it was also ordinary people who took the brave decision to be heard, or to help those who needed it most.

Children from St Martha’s and Greyfriars schools in Lynn took part in the service

Also, it was ordinary people who made the decision to ignore what was happening and join the ranks of bystanders.

Those persecuted during genocide are also ordinary people, but given no choices.

A spokesperson for the West Norfolk Jewish community said: “We are all just ordinary people, but we can all become extraordinary and take the decision to challenge prejudice, stand-up to hatred or speak out against persecution.

Many came to the memorial service held at the town hall on Sunday

Sohale Rahman reading The Fatiha the first chapter of the Q'ran.

Readers at the Holocaust memorial day at the town hall

Paul van der Hulks, member of the West Norfolk Jewish Community

Children from Greyfriars Academy in Lynn took part in the service

"The Holocaust reminds us all that it takes a few ‘ordinary people' to start a genocide while others watch or ignore what’s happening, and we must all step out of the shadows to stop persecution in all its forms."

A wreath was also laid immediately after the service and a tree planted in Tower Gardens to mark the first national Holocaust Memorial Day in 2001.

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge said: “This year has the theme of Ordinary People. Some have been amazingly courageous in having a voice and standing up to genocide or helping those who needed it. Some were persecuted and some just watched it happen.

Donna Semmens pictured with Mayor of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Lesley Bambridge

Mayor of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Lesley Bambridge was in attendance at the Holocaust memorial day

Rev Canon Dr Mark Dimond from King's Lynn Minster

“We have a choice to do the right thing in life. It is important to hold this day in memory of the victims and the brave who fought against these terrible events and to remind us to continue to fight prejudice in all its forms and ensure such things never happen again.”

The day is also a time to reflect and remember those who have been murdered in subsequent genocides including those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.