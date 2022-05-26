Holy Cross Primary pupils presented with specal coin for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Schoolchildren have been presented with a special memento for Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Pupils at Holy Cross CofE Primary school in Runcton Holme, Lynn were excited to be given a commemorative coin to mark the historic occasion of The Queen’s 70 years of service by the Mayor of Lynn.

Children across all years lined up to meet the Mayor, Lesley Bambridge who attended the school as part of a programme of events to celebrate the royal occasion.

Children at the Holy Cross Primary School were presented with a special coin for the Jubillee (56942352)

Each student was given a coin,commissioned by the borough council, and bearing the Jubilee logo and the borough’s mayoral crest.

The mayor spoke with the children about the special occasion and why the coin was being gifted, explaining that every pupil in West Norfolk would be given one.

She said: “The people of our borough have a special association with The Queen thanks to Sandringham House and her many visits across the area.

“I’m delighted that local primary school children will have a lasting memento of this historic year.”

Kelsie Willingham, eight, said: “ I think the coins are really special and are important in reminding us about the Queen and all she does for the country.”

Headteacher Emma Zeil said: “What a lovely idea it was to ensure that all children get a special keepsake to mark this exciting event.

“Our pupils have had a wonderful time learning about the importance of the jubilee and lots of fun celebrating.

“We’re all very thankful for this visit and I know the children will cherish their coins.”