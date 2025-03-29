A Lynn man who committed a spate of petty offences at a town bargain shop has been sentenced.

Viktors Truhanovs, 27, of St Edmundsbury Road, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted four counts of theft.

In the space of a few days, Truhanovs stole cans of Red Bull, a power bank, toothbrushes, WD40, a hat and a packet of batteries from Home Bargains on the St Nicholas Retail Park.

Home Bargains in Lynn - the store Truhanovs stole from. Picture: Google Maps

The offences took place on January 3, 4 and 6. Truhanovs returned to the same store on February 17 and stole four phone chargers.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Cogan said it was “difficult to understand why” Truhanovs decided to steal.

He said to magistrates: “It’s Home Bargains they steal from all the time, isn’t it? I’m sure they love having their bargains stolen from them.

“He hasn’t committed any offences since then. It’s difficult to understand why such unsophisticated offending has taken place.

“He hasn’t explained to me why, but he tells me that he has firmly learnt his lesson.”

Magistrates ordered Truhanovs to pay £56.90 in compensation to Home Bargains to cover the cost of his stealing spree, as well as court costs of £85.