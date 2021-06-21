A Lynn man who has been a regular in court while long-term homeless has been given accommodation.

Dean Locke has 85 convictions on his record and was before town magistrates again on Thursday to plead guilty to three charges of being drunk and disorderly between May 19 and last Sunday.(June 13)

He also admitted damaging a police cell by scratching his surname into it on May 19.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

But the bench was told there was hope for Locke now that he had been given a pod at North Lynn on Wednesday. He is also due to move into supported accommodation at West Lynn soon.

Hugh Cauthery, mitigating, said it was a positive change for Locke, 46. who had been homeless for ten years, and his client now had “a spring in his step”.

Locke was given a three-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £250 compensation plus a £22 victim surcharge.