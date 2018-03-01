Homecare service’s Downham Market coffee morning raises cancer charity funds

Tea, coffee and cake helped raised hundreds for a charitable cause at a coffee morning in Downham last week.

Homecare service Prestbury Care, based in Stow Bridge, organised the event at Downham Town Hall last Friday which gathered almost £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Quality manager and director Chloe Convoy said: “It went really well, we raised £196.50. All of us that own the company have always worked with people with some form of cancer, so we decided to hold a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support as they do a brilliant job.”

This was Prestbury Care’s first coffee morning, having been established in July last year, but there are plans to organise more in the future.

Chloe said: “We are looking at holding a coffee morning once a month.”

Prestbury Care is also hosting a drop-in information morning at Downham Methodist Church on Tuesday from 10am to 12pm.

Pictured are staff members with visitors to the coffee morning.

Chloe Convoy, back left, Barry Convoy, back second left, Daniel Lewis, back right,and Sandy Convoy, front.

