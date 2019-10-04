A homeless couple living in King’s Lynn Town Football Club’s car park have been joined by two others as they prepare for the cold winter months ahead.

Amy Horrex and Shaun Riley, both 41, set up two tents in the car park after claiming to have been refused accommodation by West Norfolk Council.

Miss Horrex said she has recently been staying at the Merchant’s Terrace homeless service on London Road.

From left to right are Rochelle Baxter, Shaun Riley, Amy Horrex and Dionne Barrett

However, her partner Shaun was reportedly turned away as he did not “fit the criteria”.

And having returned to stay with her partner at The Walks again, Miss Horrex has welcomed two more homeless people to stay in a tent next to them.

Dionne Barrett, 28, and Rochelle Baxter, 30, have been sharing food with the couple as well as supporting each other through words of encouragement.

The tents have been set up in King's Lynn Town FC's car park

“The four of us were eating cold carrots from a tin the other night,” Miss Barrett said.

“I just want us all to be alright. I would sleep anywhere if I could, even in a shed.”

Miss Barrett said she was sent to children’s services at 16 after her mother died.

She receives benefits every month which she spends on food for the four.

Mr Riley was in hospital two-weeks-ago due to low blood sugar, while Miss Horrex said she needs treatment for a blood clot on her leg.

She also said she has lost five stone in recent months, having weighed 13 stone.

They recalled youths throwing bottles at the tent at night, while Miss Horrex’s daughter, currently living in Thetford, has allegedly been bullied due to her mother’s predicament.

“Sometimes I feel like I am walking on a road, but it’s being pulled away from me,” Miss Baxter said.

“If the weather is like it has been for the last few days I will put myself in prison.”

Merchants’ Terrace declined to comment, while a spokesman for the football club previously said: “We’re sorry for those involved but it’s not an ideal situation.”

A spokeswoman for West Norfolk Council previously said she could not comment on individual cases.

She added: “We are consulting on a new homeless and rough sleeping strategy which will aim to tackle homelessness through the development of a number of new accommodation options working with a variety of partners.”