A member of a Lynn church will be taking part in a 12-hour music marathon event with funds going towards a homeless charity in the town.

David Hinkins, of St John’s Church on Blackfriars Road, thought up the idea in order to raise money for the Purfleet Trust and the church.

A ‘80s music marathon’ will take place in the Walks on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

David Hinkins, pictured far right, has organised an '80s music marathon' for Bank Holiday Monday

Split into three sections, Mr Hinkins will be playing ‘100 per cent vinyl’ hits from 8am to 2pm.

Then from 2pm to 4pm, it will be the turn of ‘80s mellow classics’, before the final ‘disco’ session from 4pm until 8pm.

Mr Hinkins said: “I have collected lots of vinyl over the years, a huge range.

“To make the challenge harder I will not repeat a single artist through the day. I will be playing around 185 to 200 tracks, Acappalla to Italian House, A-ha to ZZ Top.

“I’m doing this challenge because I was unemployed for 18 months. I was lucky, my parents supported me, some people do not have that luck.

“So this is to raise money for the Purfleet Trust and St John’s, where I go to church.”

Vicar of St John’s, Becca Rogers, said the ‘disco’ session would be perfect for families with pizza and ice-cream being served.

She added: “David is an 80s fan and that really is his era. If anyone wants to sponsor him, that would be fantastic.”

The ‘marathon’ has been described as a “pop-in-and-out” event with families and visitors able to come and go as they please.

Chief executive of the Purfleet Trust, Paula Hall, said Mr Hinkins’ fundraising effort helps to raise the profile of the homeless charity in the town.

She said: “It’s really lovely because we do not actually know David, which in my opinion makes it even more special that he has chosen us as a charity.We are really thankful for the support.”

Members of the Purfleet Trust will be going along to the event throughout the day to show their support for Mr Hinkins and his team.

Mrs Hall added: “This is the first time we have had anyone do this sort of thing so it is exciting to see how it goes down.

“The 80s event will be very fun and will raise awareness of the issues of homelessness in the town as well as raising money for the church. So it is two wonderful charities being supported.”

To sponsor contact Rebecca Phillips whose email is beccaphillips82@yahoo.co.uk or visit St John’s Church.