Homeless King's Lynn clients can now wash their clothes thanks to 'generous' donation

Due to the generosity of a local businessman, homeless clients at a Lynn service are now able to wash and dry their clothes.

The King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter has been donated a new washing machine and tumble dryer thanks to Ian Cooper of Cooper and Elms on Tower Street.

It comes after the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Lady Agnew visited the shelter last month where she asked co-ordinator Lucy McKitterick what the service needed.

Lady Agnew with Ian Cooper

When it was pointed out the shelter required a new washing machine, Mr Cooper was contacted who acted efficiently.

Mr Cooper said: " Being born and bred in King’s Lynn, it is a pleasure to give something back to the local community and currently one of the most deserving causes is King’s Lynn Winter Night Shelter.

"My support of local charities is backed up by active membership of King’s Lynn Vancouver Round Table for the past 16 years, in which I have had two terms as chairman and one as area chairman."

Mr Cooper, whose business is 35-years-old, also donated bread, milk and vegetables to the shelter with members of the Round Table.

Miss McKitterick said: "We are really grateful to Cooper and Elms for this generous gift to the Night Shelter and our homeless guests this Christmas.

"It is always hugely encouraging to us when local businesses show their support for the work we do: it's a reminder that King's Lynn has a Night Shelter because the whole community is behind it making sure nobody has to sleep on our streets this winter."

For anyone interested in donating items to the Night Shelter or volunteering should contact Miss McKitterick on 01553 776109 or nightshelter.steering@gmail.com.

