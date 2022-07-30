A homeless man from Lynn who spent his last bit of money on cannabis was quickly arrested.

But magistrates sentenced Daniel Clark lightly after hearing that he is about to go on a detox course to help with his addiction issues.

Police officers moved in on the 36-year-old after seeing an exchange between two men in the town centre on February 21, the Lynn bench was told on Thursday.

Clark tried to walk away but was detained and searched. A small amount of the class B drug was found on him.

“He said he’d only just bought it with his last £20,” said prosecutor Colette Harper.

Clark, who pleaded guilty to drug possession, said in mitigation: "I’m sorry – I shouldn’t have had it on me.

“I’m going on a detox – a residential in Essex for three-and-a-half months.”

The defendant, who lives in a council homeless pod in Kingsway, North Lynn, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 victim surcharge.

There was no order for costs.

