A homeless man was arrested after swearing, arguing and urinating while drunk at a woman’s address.

Lynn man Zygimantas Dirmeikis, 43, of no fixed abode, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday charged with two offences.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, as well as being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Zygimantas Dirmeikis appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Crown prosecutor Colette Harper said that at 6.20pm on November 18, police were called to Losinga Road by a woman who said she wanted Dirmeikis removed from her property as he was “no longer welcome”.

Officers managed to locate him, and found that having urinated over himself, Dirmeikis was also drunk and argumentative.

He was unsteady on his feet and was swearing regularly, repeating the word “f**k” before being arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

While being detained, a small bag containing 3.6g of cannabis was found in his left jacket pocket. Ms Harper said this had a street value of around £20.

Mitigating, duty solicitor George Sorrell suggested that Dirmeikis – who had committed nine previous offences – could be handed a financial penalty for his offences.

“You can see from his record that his actions have become a habit,” he said.

“He seems to rely on alcohol and drugs – cannabis – and that leads to bad behaviour.

“It was like that on November 18, when the lady he was visiting unsurprisingly didn’t want his attention and the police were called.”

Mr Sorrell told the court that Dirmeikis is homeless, claims no benefits and has no money to his name.

Magistrates, chaired by Alan Hayes, therefore detained the defendant in the court building until the end of the day instead of handing him any financial penalties.

“If you leave the court, you will be escaping from lawful custody and will be arrested,” Mr Hayes said.

An order was also made for the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.