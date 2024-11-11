A homeless man claimed he was carrying a loaded air pistol for self-defence while sleeping rough.

Vladimir Skok, 32, of no fixed address but who was sleeping rough in the Lynn area, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted possessing a loaded air weapon in a public place.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of 1.7g of cannabis.

Lynn bus station, where Skok was found with the air pistol

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that at 5.45am on October 5, police were on patrol around Lynn’s bus station when they spotted Skok.

Officers initially approached him thinking that he was wanted on a warrant, although it transpired he was not.

However, they discovered he had a loaded air pistol and a quantity of the Class B drug on him. He was subsequently arrested.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith told the court that Skok had admitted the offences immediately at the scene

“It was a case of mistaken identity with the warrant,” the solicitor said.

Ms Meredith explained that Skok was homeless at the time after moving away from Great Yarmouth, and had acquired the pistol as a means to protect himself.

The court heard that Skok is now receiving help from the Purfleet Trust in finding accommodation.

“He felt most vulnerable at night. It [the pistol] was never used or discharged,” Ms Meredith added.

Skok was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £50.