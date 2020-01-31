Homeless mother of two struggling to find suitable place to stay

A 24-year-old with two children is struggling to find a home despite being put on priority banding by West Norfolk Council.

Louisa Greenwood suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder after a neighbour at her previous home fired a firearm at her front door as well as making threats of violence at Littleport Street in 2013.

The council offered her a property at Oak Circle in Lynn earlier this month, but this was deemed unsuitable by the family, partly due to downstairs windows being smashed.

The accommodation offered to Louisa at Oak Circle. Picture: Jayne Greenwood

Louisa and her two children, aged six and three, have had to stay at her parents’ home in Dersingham as well as her sister’s place in Freebridge, but there is no room for them in the long-term.

Louisa also needs to be close to the Giggles ‘N’ Squiggles Day Care nursery where she works. Due to her current predicament, Louisa may have to give up her job there.

Her mother Jayne said the council were being unfair to her daughter. She said: “ There are conditions on her application over where she can and cannot live.”

On the offer of staying at Oak Circle, Jayne added: “I have never seen such a mess in my life. I can’t even explain to you what the property is like.

“It is like they have offered the worst property they can find.”

The council also suggested temporary accommodation in Peterborough, which the family were unhappy about.

She has specified that due to her PTSD, she needs to be able to go outside freely without suffering a panic attack, and requires a three-bedroom property.

Louisa said: “I can’t face going back to the place where the trauma happened. I do not want to be put in that position again and I do not think the council have taken that into consideration when putting forward these properties.”

A West Norfolk Council spokeswoman said: “Ms Greenwood has been accepted as having a priority need as she has been made homeless due to her former rental property being sold by the landlord.She has been made an offer of suitable accommodation.

"She will be able to formally view the property with the landlord once any works required have been completed. As far as we are aware this formal viewing has yet to take place.

"Once she has formally viewed the property, she will be able to decide whether to accept it or refuse it.She has been informed that only one offer of suitable accommodation is made in accordance with our policy.

"If she refuses the property, the reasons for such a refusal will be considered. If the refusal is found not to be on reasonable grounds, she will be asked again if she wishes to accept the property before the offer is withdrawn.

"Unfortunately, if that happens, there is nothing further we can do, as we can only make one offer of suitable accommodation."