A woman who appeared in court on her 26th birthday narrowly escaped jail after she was caught carrying two knives at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A hunter’s knife found in Susan Elizabeth Gibbs’ car had a 3.15in blade and a lock knife in her handbag had a 3.5in blade, Lynn Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Jane Walker, prosecuting, told the court police had been called to the hospital after a report from ambulance control.

Court news (16126068)

She said: “They said she was in her car, had a knife and seemed to be self-harming.”

Gibbs, who told the court she is homeless, said to police that she slept in her car and had one of the knives for protection and the other for camping.

She pleaded guilty to possession of a knife blade in a public place on August 13 at an earlier hearing.

Mitigating solicitor Ruth Johnson said Gibbs was an “incredibly intelligent” woman studying for degrees in psychology, criminology and child psychology with the Open University.

She told the bench: “You are not dealing with someone brandishing [knives] or making threats to people with them. She was more of a threat to herself, not necessarily with the knives in her vehicle.”

She added that her client had found it difficult to get mental health support but had since been assigned a senior worker from the Footsteps Project.

Gibbs was told by magistrates that self-protection was no excuse for having a knife and imposed a sentence of 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

She was also told to pay a victim surcharge of £122 and an order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the knives.