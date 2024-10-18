Homelessness is still a prominent issue in West Norfolk - and organisations around the area are working hard to ensure they can help people who are most in need.

Numbers show there has been a significant increase in the amount of people sleeping rough in town.

This is evident from a rise from 68 referrals to the Lynn Night Shelter in 2021-2022 to 109 in 2023-24, which is putting more pressure on the charities tackling the problem.

The night shelter and The Purfleet Trust in Lynn both play a big part in our community by offering a wide range of support and putting a roof over the heads of those living in unpleasant conditions.

The shelter provides a safe room and a meal as well as equipment such as tents and blankets for rough sleepers, while Purfleet runs several services including a supermarket, housing, and a warehouse of home furniture.

It is now opening new premises for people to experience living on their own while working.

The number of homeless people who stayed and were referred to the night shelter for help

We have spoken to the teams providing these services, as well as people who have experienced homelessness themselves, to find out more about the help on offer.

‘WE NEED YOU TO BE THERE’

Lynn Night Shelter provides emergency accommodation in single rooms 24 hours a day for people who have nowhere else to stay.

King's Lynn Night Shelter plays a big role within the community

The shelter, which reopened on October 1, has nine rooms available, and will this year for the first time be opening for 12 months instead of the usual eight or nine.

The last time the night shelter was open, it provided accommodation to 32 people out of 109 who were referred or self-referred to them.

When it first started in 2017, it was only open for Friday and Saturday nights in the winter. Over the next few years, hours were extended to cover seven nights a week for five months and then nine months of the year.

The night shelter will be opening all year round for the first time

Lucy McKitterick, director at the night shelter, said: “Every year guests say to us, ‘Why are you not open all year round? Homelessness is traumatic and dangerous, at any time of year we need you to be there’.

“It has been good this year that we have been able to make the decision to go forward with all year round opening.

“People become homeless for all sorts of reasons - all of the circumstances that surround people in becoming homeless involve trauma in one kind or another.

Lucy McKitterick is the director at the night shelter

“The fact of losing your home is traumatic, bereavement, abuse, people who are suffering with mental health in some ways, people who are losing jobs, suffering relationship breakdowns - there are all kinds of factors involved.

“When people come to stay at the night shelter we are putting a roof over their head, which is great. We are providing a safe space in a temporary home.”

Part of the work at the shelter involves exploring why people become homeless in the first place and what they can do to avoid going through it again.

Lucy McKitterick is the director at the night shelter

This summer the night shelter was able to complete the first phase of the St John’s House Project, which will increase the number of guests it can accommodate.

The second phase, which will extend the existing building, is due to begin within the next year, and fundraising for the work will begin this autumn.

The St John’s House Project is a response to the “continuing need” for homeless services, and will provide vital help to a greater number of the most vulnerable people in the area.

The night shelter relies on food donation from the community

As a charity, the night shelter does not receive any national or local government funding and is dependent on donations from the community. It has a very small budget for food for the year which is used mainly for buying fresh meats.

Each year the team appeals for food donations from the community, and this year they are looking for fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, milk, cheese, spreadable butter, sugar, biscuits, instant noodles, fruit squash, tinned tuna, crisps, and condiments – all products they regularly run out off.

They are also on the lookout for sleeping bags, tents, new socks and underwear, toiletries, and cleaning products.

Ms McKitterick added: “We have been amazed and humbled by people's generosity over the past few years.”

‘I BELIEVE WE IMPROVE PEOPLE'S LIVES EVERY DAY’

The Purfleet Trust also plays a big part in the community for homelessness and those who have experienced it.

It helps people who are sleeping rough, and responds to reports of these individuals by going out and investigating before encouraging them to come in and engage in its services.

The trust also provides a welcoming environment which gives people access to things as basic as a hot meal, having their laundry done, having a shower, and being able to charge their phone - as well as a postal address for their mail.

The Purfleet Trust works with its partners including West Norfolk Council, the Probation Service, the police, the NHS, MIND, the Lynn-based charity Change Grow Live (CGL), and multiple agencies to ensure people have access to the appropriate level of services.

The team at Purfleet ensures those who need help have health checks and welfare benefit assistance, as well as an ID so they can apply for benefits or housing.

There has been an evident increase within the area of people becoming homeless - as well as individuals, there has been a significant rise in the number of families affected.

Paula Hall, chief executive at Purfleet Trust, said: “We have seen a big increase within the area, and we have been working with the borough council.

“What we have been seeing is not only an increase in the number of single people we have predominantly worked with over the years become homeless, but we are also now seeing an increase in families who are experiencing homelessness.”

A NEW PROJECT

The Purfleet Trust has now launched a new project which sees it manage the Castle Hotel in Downham. It has been bought by two landlords working together who are renovating it to create accommodation for 13 people, with the aim of opening it before Christmas.

The premises are currently in the process of being turned into eight one-bedroom flats, a two-bedroom flat and a four-bed house of multiple occupants.

These new premises will become temporary accommodation for those who have previously been homeless, or those who are at a point now where they are ready to move on and will be in employment and contributing to the economy.

Occupants in these new accommodations can also be people who are currently in the Purfleet Pathway houses, which see them work with independent living coaches to gain the skills and confidence they need to move into their own tenancy.

This new Castle Hotel scheme will give people two years to build the confidence to live in borrowed housing while working and paying their own bills, while getting used to being employed.

Ms Hall added: “It has been an ambition of ours for many years to be able to do this.

“We recognise the barriers that people face to access the private renting sector and employment, so we will be able to tackle both barriers that are the two biggest and will be able to help people overcome any obstacles they have with this approach that we are creating.”

With the building being in the heart of Downham, it will give occupants the opportunity to integrate into the community.

The main aim is for them to gain experience of what it is like to live independently and save money for a deposit to move into the private rental sector so they have a longer-term accommodation. It gives people the start they need.

MORE HELP AROUND TOWN

The charity also runs a social supermarket called The Purfleet Pantry, which is situated at the Southgates roundabout and is open to the community that is based in South Lynn.

The Purfleet Pantry is a community shop so people who are struggling can buy cheap food items

The store is there for families and individuals who need support in order to be able to get their weekly shopping.

It acts as a gateway to help people from becoming homeless – anyone who finds themselves in a difficult situation is able to speak with teams in the pantry, and they will link that person with a member at Purfleet who can help prevent any issue from escalating.

The stock in the shop comes from generous donations from the community and businesses such as Greggs, Aldi, and Lidl, as well as being provided by the Community Norfolk Foundation and FairShare, a national network of charitable food redistributors.

The Purfleet Pantry sell clothes and houseware items very cheap so people can afford them

The shop sometimes has items that staff can offer free of charge. At the moment this is venison bolognese and curry, which can then be made into a meal for 20p with spaghetti.

This is “really good for people struggling financially”, Karen Mason, manager at the Pantry, said.

There are lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, with products very rarely costing more than 30-50p.

Ms Mason said: “Our aim is to keep our prices under Aldi and Lidl’s. We want to make it as cost-effective for our customers here as we possibly can.

“We try and give everyone a rounded shop in here.

“I believe we improve people's lives every day.”

As well as providing food items, the Pantry also liaises with social services, the banks, and Specsavers, which offers free eye and hearing tests for people who visit.

Ms Mason added: “For us here, we definitely feel like we are making a difference every day. It is amazingly rewarding.

“You may get people who come in here in floods of tears because they have not got any food for their family, and they can leave here with a smile on their face with either food from here or a food bank voucher.”

VOLUNTEERS PLAY A HUGE ROLE

Lesley Doughty, who has been a volunteer at the pantry for just over a year, enjoys working at the supermarket and making a difference in people's lives.

She said: “I like to come here and help the community, and it's a nice little friendly community in here.”

Another volunteer who has been with the pantry for a few weeks is Isobel Gordon, who knows that what she is doing at the store is benefiting those in need.

“This service is essential - Lynn is quite good with homelessness,” she said.

“I know that I am doing something beneficial and you meet a whole load of different people.

“It makes you understand why sometimes people end up in situations that maybe we would not understand otherwise.”

Purfleet Pathways, which is located at a warehouse in North Lynn, is running a ‘House to Home’ scheme to ensure those moving on from the charity’s housing into their own properties have a furnished home to make it feel as homely as possible.

The Purfleet Pathways warehouse rely on donations for their House To Home packages

The put-together packages consist of plates, bowls, cutlery, towels and bedding, along with a brand-new bed and furniture which are donated by either businesses or members of the public.

The donations are either kept at the warehouse for these packages or given to the Purfleet Pantry for people to buy at a reduced cost.

Daniel Adnitt became a volunteer at the Pathways warehouse after being homeless himself.

Daniel Adnitt is a volunteer at Purfleet Pathways but was previously homeless

Purfleet helped him get back on his feet after he found himself struggling, offering him the role to help others who were in the same situation that he once found himself in.

“I was once homeless myself and this is why I'm doing this - it gives you feel-good satisfaction,” he said.

‘THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH HOUSES’

However, when we spoke to people in Lynn town centre, some members of the public felt that more could be done to help the homeless community.

Krysia Kirk, from North Lynn - one of the most deprived areas in West Norfolk - thinks there has been an increase across the area, with not enough support on offer.

Her daughter became homeless after struggling with addiction before she died, and Krysia believes there was “a lack of support” to help her.

Dana Delph, from Lynn, also thinks that more could be done.

She said: “Lynn is big enough with a lot of empty places that they could turn into shelters to help the homeless.

“I think there has been an increase. There have definitely been a lot more people becoming homeless, and more needs to be done to help them.”

However, Lynn resident Miss Berry - who did not want to share her first name - does not believe there has been an increase.

Having lived in the area for a long time, she said the amount is similar to what it has always been.

She thinks services in Lynn are “pretty good” at what they do - particularly the night shelter.

Miss Berry has known some people who stayed at the shelter who received support and are now back on their feet.

However, she feels as though “there are not enough houses” to provide a roof over the heads of those who need help.

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD?

The Lynn Night Shelter is hoping work to extend St John’s House will start within the next year, with fundraising kicking off this autumn.

Meanwhile, we will be keeping up to date with The Purfleet Trust’s Castle Hotel plans, which look set to provide even more vital support.

One thing is for sure - the teams heading up both charities will stop at nothing to help as many people in need as they can.