Homes bid for land near mill in Gayton

Dozens of new homes are being proposed on a former industrial site close to a prominent landmark in a West Norfolk village.

An outline application for more than 30 houses on land adjacent to Gayton Mill, in Litcham Road, Gayton, has been submitted to West Norfolk Council.

The scheme has been lodged by RMJJC Bateson.

Documents submitted by them as part of the application said: “Most of the has been occupied by disused industrial and storage buildings which dominated views from the east and west as well as disrupting views to the former windmill – a listed building and perhaps the village’s most notable landmark.

“The proposal is considered to optimise the site’s potential.

“It is as responsive as possible to the local context and will enhance the setting of the village.”

Access to the site is proposed to be from the B1145 Litcham Road. The developer says a second access from the B1153 has been deemed unnecessary by county council transport officers.

A separate, pedestrian-only, access point is also proposed, which the documents say would link to a new footpath on the south side of the road. The applicant says shops and the village school are both within walking distance of the site.