Homes bid for North Wootton pub site rejected

Housing proposals for land close to a long closed village pub have been thrown out by councillors.

Developers behind the plan for the House on the Green site in North Wootton insisted it would see the well known venue, which has been shut for much of the last five years, renovated and reopened.

But members of West Norfolk Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to reject the plan for seven new homes at the southern end of the site, following a visit today.

Village view - House On The Green pub.

Terry Parish told colleagues during the reconvened session at Lynn Town Hall that he felt the scheme would represent an “overcrowding” of the area.

Meanwhile others raised questions about the potential viability of the pub with limited parking.

Committee chairman Vivienne Spikings said the level of parking proposed for the pub was “ridiculous” and argued the scheme would have wider consequences too.

She said: “This land is going to be denuded of anything that makes it a haven.

“I think there’s too many houses going in there. It’s a cramped form of development.”

A decision on the application had been deferred during the committee’s scheduled meeting on Monday, after members voted to see the site for themselves.