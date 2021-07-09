Several homes in Lynn were damaged when a drink-driver’s car overturned.

Members of the public stopped Victor Otgon, 27, leaving the scene in Austin Street.

The incident happened just before half past midnight on March 28 this year, Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told yesterday.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (48591494)

“Mr Otgon’s vehicle was found on its roof, with all the doors open and the airbags deployed,” said prosecutor Jessica Pratt Vivian.

“A number of properties on the street were damaged.”

The court was told CCTV images had captured the Volvo S80 being driven at speed and in a dangerous manner.

Otgon failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. In custody a test showed 166 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Otgon, of Gladstone Street, Lynn, had no previous convictions. He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and careless driving.

In mitigation, he said: “I’m very sorry. I apologise and I’m happy that nothing worse happened.”

For drink-driving, Otgon was disqualified for 20 months, which can be cut with completion of a rehabilitation course. He was also fined £450 and ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £60 victim surcharge.

For driving without due care and attention, he was fined £150.