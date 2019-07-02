Despite concerns voiced over flooding and the impact on wildlife, a planning application for up to 81 houses has been passed.

The application for a site south of Russett Close in Lynn was passed by a vote of seven to five during a borough council planning committee meeting yesterday morning.

Having already been granted outline planning permission, the site, which will include at least 61 houses, has been approved.

Houses at the site will vary from two-bed, three-bed and four-bed with the majority being two-storey buildings.

Speaking on behalf of concerned residents, councillors Angie Dickinson and Sandra Collop said flooding is a major concern at the proposed site, which runs alongside the Gaywood River.

Cllr Dickinson said: “Residents of Russett Close are concerned about the drainage of the site on the river – one of the main topics throughout the application.

“Despite extensive discussions no mention was made of the ongoing flooding problems and the impact on the residents.”

Regarding other points of contention, Cllr Collop added: “The roadway is designed just for the traffic now and to add a further 120 cars and vans would be disastrous and an accident waiting to happen.”

In response, Stuart Ashworth, the county council’s assistant director of environment and planning, said the Internal Drainage Board and Lead Local Flood Authority had been consulted and were both satisfied with the application.

“We had to satisfy those authorities in detail,” Mr Ashworth said.

He also advised councillors to take it up with the county council if they believe flooding is an “existing issue.”

Cllr Martin Storey told the meeting: “With an application such as this one, I do personally believe this drainage issue should have been sorted so we can move forward in a way that is right and proper.”

He said he could understand residential fears in the area, and that flooding “seems to be one of the main stumbling blocks of this application” .

A bridge from Russett Close will be constructed, leading into the site.

The access point for the site is owned by the applicant and has never been public land.

Agent for the application, David Shaw, told the meeting: “It’s [the access point] in complete and full control of the applicant.

“The access was agreed by the inspector and the flood authorities were happy with the flood levels.”

Concerns were also raised about the impact on wildlife at the site, with a hedgerow being cut down as part of the application.

Cllr Terry Parish told the committee: “The one mitigating factor was that lovely hedgerow, which is obviously important for the local area.

“It’s nonsense to say it won’t cause any harm.”