Homes planned for land in Feltwell

Developers have submitted plans for almost 50 new homes on land in Feltwell.

An application has been lodged with West Norfolk Council for 46 properties on a site off Lodge Road by Feltwell Developments Ltd.

A report submitted as part of the application describes the site as grade three agricultural land, which is currently being used for horse pasture, including a number of stables and sheds.

It said: “The development proposal represents a high quality form of housing development in a sustainable location within Feltwell, which will create positive benefits in terms of housing delivery and an attractive addition to the townscape.”

A new junction is planned as part of the development, which the applicants claim would have “minimal” impact on the surrounding area.

Existing village facilities would also be in close proximity to the proposed development, the report added.