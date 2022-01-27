A homeless couple who claim they have spent the first year of their marriage living in their ford focus at Sainsbury's have positive news following the initial report.

Paul and Ingrid Stannard have been living in their car, spending £15 a week on petrol to keep the car heated since an unexpected eviction last year.

The couple, who married last September, said this "is not what they had in mind for married life."

Paul and Ingrid Stannard (54486542)

Mrs Stannard said on a radio interview yesterday: "When you get married life is supposed to get better but for us it got worse."

The pair have now been moved to a Travelodge by the council until Monday.

Mr Stannard said: "It's good to finally be able to sleep through and our food is also accounted for."

Paul and Ingrid on their wedding day last year (54486562)

Previously the newlyweds were relying on the Purfleet Trust charity in Lynn for food and hot water, before returning to Sainsbury's car park.

The couple will now be working with nationwide charity Shelter, who will assist them in finding privately rented accommodation.

Mr and Mrs Stannard posted to social media site Facebook last week, showing living conditions inside of their car.

Blankets and pillows could be seen in the footage and Mrs Stannard said she was "frightened" as she suffers from several health conditions.

Mr Stannard said: "I'm worried for my wife's health, we've appealed to the council time and time again but it seems we aren't high up the priority list."

In a statement the council said:“This council has been providing advice and assistance to Mr and Mrs Stannard for a number of months.

"It is vital when people contact the housing options and homelessness teams that they provide all the information they can about their situation, and keep the dialogue open with officers so that the right support can be offered. If circumstances change, they should get in touch to discuss what help might be available.

"The council is continuing to provide advice and support to Mr and Mrs Stannard tailored to the most up-to-date information provided to us.

Borough Council Cabinet Member for People and Communities Councillor Sam Sandell said: “As a council we are doing everything we can to eradicate homelessness in the borough, and we have worked closely with partners to put a number of measures in place. We have done everything we can within our powers to assist this couple but can only work with the information we are given at the time.

Now that we have been given more information, we have been able to place the couple in temporary accommodation and we are supporting them to find suitable permanent accommodation, hopefully bringing a positive resolution to this case."

The Night Shelter in Lynn went to the Sainsbury's car park following the report, to offer assistance to the Stannards, but couldn't find them at that time.