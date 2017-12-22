Hopes for new school library in Downham Market to become ‘heart’ of academy

A school in Downham is hoping to raise the profile of its library after they were visited by a special guest last week for its official launch.

Downham Market Academy (DMA) students and staff were joined by author Julian Sedgwick at the event on Wednesday.

Librarian and careers officer Sarah Hovell said: “We have recently been taken over by a new trust, they have made lots of changes and the library has been moved and updated.”

She said they hope to raise the profile of the library and reading within the school.

“It was a successful evening with an interesting and engaging talk from Julian Sedgwick,” Miss Hovell added.

Julian Sedgwick, who lives near Ely, is the author of a number of children’s books including the teen thriller trilogy Ghosts of Shanghai.

Miss Hovell said: “The vision is that the library becomes the hub and the heart of the academy that all students are engaging with.

“We view the library as an extremely important part of the academy where young people have the opportunity to experience reading and getting lost in stories, or challenging their friends to a game of chess or scrabble, with many more activities to follow in the future.”

DMA had been a member of the College of West Anglia Academy Trust until earlier in the year when the Cambridgeshire Educational Trust took over.

Speaking to the Lynn News last month, headteacher Rolf Purvis said the trust has “ambitious plans” for the academy.