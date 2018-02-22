Hopes to create a Men’s Shed in Downham Market

Following the successful launch of an initiative in Lynn to provide somewhere for men to get together and socialise, organisers are hoping to create something similar in Downham.

Men’s Sheds are a place for men to work together on projects and hobbies – with Sheds running all across the world. An initial meeting will be held to discuss setting up a similar group in Downham on Monday, March 12 from 2pm to 3.30pm at Downham Library. It will be an informal meeting for people to come along and find out a bit more about Men’s Sheds and discuss ideas for a Downham Shed. To find out more, go to menssheds.org.uk. Pictured is the launch of the Men’s Shed in Lynn.