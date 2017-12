Police are appealing for help to identify a man following an incident of criminal damage in Lynn.

The glass door of a property on Broad Street was smashed at about 10.15am on Sunday, December 3.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PCSO Jacqueline Richards at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.