Hopes to shed light on life of RAF air gunner from King's Lynn

A Dutch author is hoping to shed more light on the life of an RAF air gunner from West Lynn whose body washed up in the Netherlands during the Second World War.

John Heideman is searching for more details on Henry Raymond Glover, whose body was one of 34 that washed up on the shore of Castricum in 1943.

Tombstone of Henry Glover. Photo: SUBMITTED. (4130275)

Mr Heideman is writing a three-part book about his hometown of Castricum during the Second World War, and Henry’s is one story he is looking to tell.

“All 34 bodies were buried in Castricum in the local cemetery, 17 of the graves are known and 17 are unknown,” Mr Heideman said.

Having researched and received information and photos of 15 of the 17 people whose graves are known, Mr Heideman is now hoping to gain details about Henry.

“It would be great to publish a photo of Henry Glover and information about him in my book, he gave his life for our freedom,” Mr Heideman added.

What is known about Henry is that he was born in 1921 to George Percy Glover and Winifred Lauretta Glover, and Sgt Glover was an air gunner on a Stirling with 7 Squadron.

“On the night of 24/25 June 1943 the crew took off from Oakington to bomb the German city of Wuppertal,” Mr Heideman said.

“The Stirling was lost over the North Sea, and Sgt Glover washed up on the shore on the Dutch coast and is buried in Castricum.”

Henry’s tombstone says he died aged 21 on June 25, 1943.

It says: “He sleeps with his comrades. Willingly, courageously, his good young life he gave.”

RAF Oakington, north of Cambridge, was the home of 7 Squadron from 1940 to 1945.

In 2000 the airfield was taken over by the Home Office, and work has begun on the Oaklington barracks to create a new town called Northstowe there.

If you can help Mr Heideman and provide any further details on Henry Glover, contact Mr Heideman via email on info@castricumbakkumwo2.nl.

Mr Heideman runs a website looking into the history of Castricum and neighbouring village Bakkum, which can be found at www.castricumbakkumwo2.nl.