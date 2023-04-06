A local authority is hoping to unblock a plan to build thousands of new homes by removing a phrase from a planning document.

West Norfolk Council has earmarked land near West Winch for 4,000 homes in its local plan – a document which identifies areas where new housing should be built between now and 2036.

Their fate became unclear after government officials assessing the suitability of the site questioned its location.

Picture shows general view of A10 at West Winch

Following advice from a barrister, the Conservative-led council has agreed to remove the phrase "growth corridor" from the plan, hoping it will help address the Planning Inspectorate’s concerns.

The documents had referred to a “strategic growth corridor” stretching from Lynn to Downham, but the inspectors said it was not clear why West Winch was getting so much of the development.

Several opposition councillors at a meeting on Thursday, March 30 questioned whether the move was enough.

Michael De Whalley

Green councillor Michael de Whalley said: “I feel [this is] an attempt to play down the seriousness of our transgressions with the local plan, I’m very concerned about the inspector’s response.”

Mr de Whalley has previously argued the inspector’s real concern was whether development would be overly reliant on car transport, which goes against future planning legislation.

Charles Joyce, the leader of the Labour group, also criticised the location.

He said: “It’s a massive amount – it’s a small town of additional properties – with very limited infrastructure.

Charles Joyce

“This is too many houses in West Winch and I suspect that is what the local plan inspectors were saying.”

Richard Blunt, cabinet member for development, argued inspectors had not challenged the council’s recommendation but wanted more evidence to support it.

Richard Blunt

He also promised it was not the end of the process and councillors and the public would be able to comment further in the future.