There will be one couple that won't be celebrating National Pizza Day today after a grisly discovery on their Domino's pizza last Saturday.

Donny Britton,26 and Hayley Cole,22 were enjoying a romantic getaway at Knight's Hill Hotel for Miss Cole's birthday when they spotted a "rat dropping" on their pizza.

Miss Cole, who is 14 weeks pregnant, ordered a ham and pineapple from chain store Domino's "freaked out" when she saw the little brown pellet.

A picture of the 'rat dropping' on a ham and pineapple pizza

Mr Britton said: "At first we thought it was a bit of beef or something, but on further inspection it was definitely a rat or mouse dropping.

"Hayley freaked out, as she is pregnant it really worried her.

"She had eaten half the pizza before she had seen it."

The pair made a panicked phonecall to the NHS 111 service and went back to the Domino's store for a refund.

Mr Britton said: " They didn't seem to believe us and were reluctant to give us a refund straight-away.

" We understand that these things happen, but they were quite rude to us, and insisted they didn't have a vermin problem."

Following an inspection yesterday, the Lynn franchise was found to have "no signs" of contaminants.

Domino's said the couple were "unwilling to hand the two slices over for investigation" following the incident, something Mr Britton said he "didn't want to do".

He said: "We didn't want to give them it in case it never got looked at, as they didn't seem to believe us."

In a statement, Domino's said: " At Domino’s, we take customer satisfaction seriously and were really surprised to hear about this customer’s experience.

" The Lynn store has had regular 5-star ratings from Environmental Health and an internal inspection on Tuesday February 8 showed no signs of any likely contaminants.

"On the rare occasion when we are made aware of possible food contamination, we send the product to our technical team to thoroughly investigate.

" Unfortunately, the customer was unwilling to leave the two remaining slices with the store for them to do this. Additionally, while we processed a full refund via their original payment method as a gesture of goodwill, the customer was unhappy they could not be refunded in cash."

Mr Britton and Miss Cole said: " It's put us off eating there again, if they had just spoken to us nicely we wouldn't be so upset."