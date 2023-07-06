The night was golden when students from a Terrington St Clement school celebrated their prom in traditional fashion.

The class of 2023 from St Clement’s High School, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, arrived for their Prom at Knight’s Hill in Lynn to find the venue themed in luxurious gold and black.

They also arrived in appropriate style, with sports cars, a tractor, a go-kart and even a horse among some of the more unusual modes of transport to be seen outside the venue, where friends and family had gathered to cheer the party-goers.

St Clement’s High School, Terrington St Clements’ prom at Knights Hill, King's Lynn. Pictures: Michael Fysh

Dressed to impress in a colourful array of evening wear, around 100 Year 11 students attended the annual leavers’ event, enjoying a buffet and disco, as well as making full use of a photo booth which provided lasting souvenirs of their special evening.

St Clements High School, Terrington St Clement, prom 2023. Picture: AMLE Photography/Barking Dog Media

