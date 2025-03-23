More than 200 guests packed into a Lynn venue earlier this month for a “dazzling” black-tie evening filled with live entertainment, an auction and a raffle - all in the name of charity.

The Tapping Into Spring Ball, held at Knights Hill Hotel and Spa on Saturday, March 8, raised more than £15,000 for Hillington-based The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House.

The event was hosted by five dedicated Tapping House staff members - Lucy Barnes, Becca Walls, Jennifer Hails, Hannah Henson, and Chloe Martin - who are gearing up for the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday, April 6.

From Left to Right - Lucy Barnes, Becca Walls, Jennifer Hails, Hannah Henson, Chloe Martin at the Tapping Into Spring Ball. Pictures: Stephen Harrowing Photography

Their goal is to raise vital funds for Tapping House, and their hard work paid off in a big way.

The event raised a huge £15,050.50 - every penny of which will go towards supporting the hospice care services provided by Tapping House.

The organisers said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined us for our wonderful event.

Chloe Martin, ward manager at Tapping House, giving a speech

“What started as just an idea in the office last September turned into an amazing evening.

“More importantly, we were able to raise much-needed funds for Tapping House.

“We would also like to thank all the businesses who supported our event, whether that be through sponsoring a table, donating a raffle or auction prize, or simply spreading the word - we couldn’t have done this without you.”

Tapping Into Spring Ball in full swing at Knights Hill Hotel

Officials at Tapping House also want to wish Lucy, Becca, Jennifer, Hannah, and Chloe the best of luck as they take on the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday, April 6.

Reporting by Phoebe Cornell