The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House is holding ‘Lynn's Biggest Tea Party’ on Thursday, August 10, from 2pm until 4pm.

The event will be hosted by West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson and will be held in the historic Stone Hall and Assembly Rooms at Lynn Town Hall.

The centrepiece of the event will be an afternoon tea at £15 per head for guests or a Prosecco afternoon tea for £20 each. With its fully accessible venue, Lynn Town Hall welcomes all members of the community, although early booking is recommended to secure a spot.

Norfolk Hospice Tapping House

All proceeds will go to The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House’s ongoing mission to provide free care, comfort and compassion to people living with a life-limiting illness, whilst also providing support for their families and friends.

Anyone not able to come to the party can still take part in Tea For Tapping which will take place for a whole week, from Monday, August 7. Staff will be serving afternoon teas for patients at the hospice and would welcome donations towards that, and are also hoping others can organise their own afternoon teas.

Individuals are encouraged to sponsor an afternoon tea for hospice patients at £15 or organise their own event. A downloadable pack containing ideas, invitations, posters and bunting can be found at www.norfolkhospice.org.uk

To join the Town Hall event call 01485 601700 to book, or buy tickets online: www.norfolkhospice.org.uk