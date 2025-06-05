A partnership between Lynn’s hospital and a university means that aspiring nurses can now train at a dedicated satellite training site.

This new strategic partnership between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Anglian Ruskin University (ARU) will bring pre-registration nursing education directly to West Norfolk, making this closer to home for many nursing students – with a training site at the QEH.

Launching in September, the collaboration will provide new local pathways into nursing and marks a significant investment in the future of the healthcare workforce.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Anglian Ruskin University have announced a new partnership

The site will offer up to 30 student places per cohort, supporting the delivery of:

• BSc (Hons) Nursing (Adult)

• BSc (Hons) Nursing (Child)

• Foundation Degree Nursing Associate (via direct entry and apprenticeship routes)

This new initiative aligns with the NHS People Plan’s commitment to grow and develop the nursing workforce by increasing access to high-quality education and training, closer to home.

Students at the QEH satellite site will benefit from access to expert academic staff, clinical placements within the hospital and community settings, and cutting-edge simulation-based learning environments, all designed to prepare them for successful careers in nursing.

Pippa Street, chief nurse at the hospital, said: “This partnership marks a major milestone. By investing in our people and developing the next generation of nurses, we are strengthening the future of healthcare in West Norfolk and beyond.”

Helen Muncey, head of education faculty at the hospital, added: “We are thrilled to be working with ARU to open up new opportunities for local people to pursue careers in nursing.

“This collaboration is about making nursing education more accessible, relevant and grounded in real-world experience – right here in our community.”

Laura Adley, interim head of school for nursing at ARU, added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the QEH to deliver nurse education at their hospital site.

“It is a great opportunity for local learners, to live locally and study locally, whilst also attracting learners from further afield to study at the QEH.”