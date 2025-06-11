Lynn’s hospital has announced it has a new interim vice-chair after its current one announced he will be moving to a role in Essex.

Graham Ward takes on the role at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, succeeding Dr Andy Wood OBE.

Graham has been a non-executive director at the trust since August 2019.

Graham Ward is the QEH's new interim vice chair

He has held the role of deputy chair at the Trust since January last year and served as acting chairman in 2022.

Graham has a “wealth of NHS experience”, including as chair of Sherwood Forest Hospitals, and he will continue to provide strong leadership and support to the board as we transition to the group model.

Dr Andy Wood OBE leaves to take up the role of chair at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

The QEH has thanked Dr Andy Wood OBE for his outstanding leadership and dedication during his time at The QEH.