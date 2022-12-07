Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is calling for help from families and friends to support patients getting home safely to celebrate Christmas.

The Home for Christmas campaign aims to help improve the bed capacity at QEH during winter, but also to make sure patients get to enjoy Christmas Day with the people that matter to them.

Dr Govindan Raghuraman, acting medical director at QEH, said: “Once we’ve reached that moment where the hospital has done all it can in terms of medical care it means that beds are restricted so it’s harder to get patients in through our emergency department which remains very busy.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital's (QEH) Home for Christmas campaign

“We’re focusing on trying to get people home for Christmas by mobilising all our efforts to get patients ready to go home.

“The faster you get back to your own bed the better.

“There are a lot of interruptions in hospital which impact your ability to get a good night’s sleep and we know long-term sleep deprivation can slow down recovery.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital's acting medical director, Dr Govindan Raghuraman

“Being at home, in familiar surrounds, with support from your loved ones is also immensely important for your mental health, which is vital to a speedy recovery.”

The QEH hopes that they can ensure any patients unnecessarily stuck on a hospital ward will be able to spend Christmas at home, where they can continue their recovery in a more familiar and relaxed environment.

Mark Henry, interim chief operating officer, said: “Home for Christmas is all about putting patients first by prioritising the services and activities that support safe and timely care and being responsive to delays and pressures in the system.

“As a Trust we’re providing support to every ward in the hospital to help identify and overcome problems and to see what support is needed to smooth the patient pathway to ensure there are no delays in getting them home for Christmas.”

He added: “We’re asking friends and family to join us in our Home for Christmas campaign and do everything they can to assist in getting their loved ones home for Christmas and recover in their own environment and spend quality time with their families.

“By taking these steps now we aim to increase patient flow and bed capacity to be able to provide the best possible care for our community over what is anticipated to be a busy winter.”

By Sonny Hutton Woolford