A group set up to campaign for a new hospital building has confirmed that it is reuniting over fears that timeline deadlines are not being reached.

The Save the QEH group is led and funded by the District Trade Unions Council in Lynn - it was originally formed before funding was secured to rebuild the town’s crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The previous Conservative government gave the go-ahead last year for a new hospital, but with the new Labour administration reviewing all funding, the group says they cannot wait until the upcoming October 30 budget announcement before they reignite their campaign.

The Save the QEH group are reforming in October. Picture includes councillors Jo Rust and Rob Colwell

The group held several protests outside of the hospital until an announcement was made that funding was secured.

The news comes at the same time as the minister of state for secondary care has cast fresh doubt over the rebuild of the QEH.

During a commons debate on Monday, Karin Smyth was asked about the rebuilding of the hospital as well as the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

King's Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, asked the Government for more clarity on the timetable for rebuilding the hospital.

Ms Smyth, said the Government recognised the need for investment in West Suffolk and that the review would consider the urgency of rebuilding hospitals built mostly using RAAC, but stopped short of giving any timelines.

She added: “[Wes Streeting] will consider the findings and update Parliament on the outcome of the review reporting back to patients, clinicians and local communities on the next steps for the New Hospital Programme.

“We will provide a clear and realistic timetable for delivery of the programme and agree the investment needed to get patients the care they deserve.

Karin Smyth. Picture: UK Parliament

“This will consider the urgent need to rebuild the seven hospitals built mostly using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete to protect staff and patient safety.”

Independent borough councillor and secretary of Lynn and District Trades Council Jo Rust leads the campaign group, which was set up in 2021.

Mrs Rust told the Lynn News that she has written to Wes Streeting, the secretary of state for health and social care.

Props holding up the crumbling roof at King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

She said: “The campaign is non-party political, therefore we will hold a Labour government as accountable as we would a Conservative one.

“We understand that Wes Streeting has expressed his intention to prioritise RAAC hospitals, we also understand that the incoming government is faced with dealing with a financial mess left by the Conservatives.

“But we also know our hospital is facing a desperate struggle to manage timelines and an ever-declining structure. So we can't wait until the October 30 budget, we need a decision now and we're prepared to work for one.”

Terry Jermy says he will 'continue to liaise closely with government ministers to press the need for urgent funding for the hospital rebuild'

Mrs Rust has also met with newly elected South West Norfolk MP Terry Jermy to discuss the movement of the timeline.

She added: “Terry was very supportive and is going to work to push from his position, and we will do the same as an external campaign group.

“Those who work at our hospital need to know that we're still there fighting for their right to have a decent workplace in which they can deliver their valuable NHS services.”