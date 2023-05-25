Campaigners have greeted today’s announcement of a new Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with delight.

Following the Government’s announcement that a new hospital will be built, there was widespread joy in West Norfolk.

Independent borough councillor Jo Rust, who has orgainsed weekly protests outside the current hospital, told the Lynn News: “Today’s positive announcement is much welcomed but long overdue. Our hardworking staff and all those who rely on our QEH will be absolutely delighted that the long wait is finally over.

Hospital campaigner Jo Rust

“Our hospital exec can now advertise a brand new hospital is on the way which is sure to help recruit staff to cover the many vacancies.

“I am absolutely certain that our campaigning made all the difference to this situation. By making sure our hospital remained in the public eye and on the radar of the government, they couldn’t sweep it under the carpet.

“By highlighting the problems at our hospital, we also helped highlight the plight of the other RAAC hospitals and so helped safeguard their future too.

“I’m only sorry that other hospitals now find themselves in the unenviable position of being taken off the list they had thought they were on. Back to the drawing board which seems so unfair. This proves that community campaigning works.”

Rob Colwell (back two, second right) at one of the QEH protests

Lib Dem councillor Rob Colwell, who has also campaigned for the new build, added: “It has been an uncertain few years, and whilst we await the full details and timing, I’m so happy today for West Norfolk with this excellent rebuild news.

“The community came together behind a campaign which has had a positive outcome. If you signed a petition, marched through King’s Lynn or wrote a letter, this victory is for us all.

“We will continue to monitor the progress and won’t rest until a rebuilt QEH opens. I want to thank the staff at the QEH for their absolute dedication throughout this period, in incredibly difficult circumstances.”